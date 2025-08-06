Gordon Brown backs gambling tax reform to tackle child poverty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Gordon Brown has urged ministers to hike taxes on online casinos and slot machines to cover the cost of lifting children out of poverty.

Reforms to gambling taxes could generate the £3.2 billion needed to scrap the two-child limit and benefit cap, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) said.

The think tank’s latest research said axing the policies could lift half a million children out of poverty and “reverse years of rising hardship for low-income families”.

Giving his backing to the IPPR research, former prime minister Mr Brown said it would be the “first crucial step in the war we must wage against child poverty”.

The two-child limit restricts child tax credit and universal credit (UC) to the first two children in most households, while the benefit cap sees the amount of benefits a household receives reduced to ensure claimants do not get more than the limit.

The Government is expected to publish a child poverty strategy in the autumn, and campaign groups have said it must contain a commitment to abandon the two-child limit.

The IPPR said that to cover the costs of scrapping the policy, it feels “fair” to ask the “highly profitable” gambling industry to contribute more.

Mr Brown added: “Thanks to IPPR’s report, we now know that taxing gambling more fairly would fully fund the first crucial step in the war we must wage against child poverty: ending the two-child limit and lifting the benefit cap.

“There are many reasons why the highly profitable betting and gaming industry should pay a fairer share towards the cost of UK’s unmet needs. Most important is that it would enable half a million children to be lifted out of poverty in this autumn’s budget, and so help to build our country for the next generation.”

The ex-premier has been taking part in a Government consultation on child poverty, as ministers prepare to bring forward plans to tackle it this autumn.

These had been due for publication in the spring but were pushed back to coincide with the budget.

Critics say the delay means more children will be dragged into poverty in the intervening months.

Writing in the Guardian, the former prime minister and chancellor also said he sympathises with Rachel Reeves’ “fiscal inheritance”, but insisted there is “an urgent need to act” to tackle poverty.

“I have not seen such deep poverty since I grew up in a mining and textiles town where unemployment was starting to bite hard,” he added.

The IPPR suggested increasing taxes on online casinos from 21% to 50% and raising those on slots and gaming machines from 20% to 50%.

The organisation also proposed raising general betting duty on non-racing bets from 15% to 25% which it said would bring other sports in line with the rates paid by horseracing.

The IPPR said raising gambling taxes like this would be unlikely to reduce overall Government revenue.

Henry Parkes, principal economist and head of quantitative research at IPPR, said: “The gambling industry is highly profitable, yet is exempt from paying VAT and often pays no corporation tax, with many online firms based offshore. It is also inescapable that gambling causes serious harm, especially in its most high-stakes forms.

“Set against a context of stark and rising levels of child poverty, it only feels fair to ask this industry to contribute a little more.”

But a spokesperson for the Betting and Gaming Council rejected the “economically reckless, factually misleading” proposals which “risk driving huge numbers to the growing, unsafe, unregulated gambling black market, which doesn’t protect consumers and contributes zero tax”.

They added: “Further tax rises, fresh off the back of Government reforms which cost the sector over a billion in lost revenue, would do more harm than good – for punters, jobs, growth and public finances.”