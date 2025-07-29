Conditions ‘really tough’ for running UK businesses, says Gary Neville

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former footballer and entrepreneur Gary Neville has said conditions are “really tough” for UK businesses in the face of surging costs and tight margins.

The former England and Manchester United player has built up a business empire including commercial properties, hotels and media companies since retiring.

On Tuesday, Mr Neville was also appointed brand ambassador of business software firm Sage as it launched a new long-term partnership with the English Football League (EFL).

He told the PA news agency that there are “huge opportunities” for how football clubs and businesses can join forces to help drive growth in regions across the UK.

Mr Neville said: “The impact of having Football League clubs, and those crowds and attendance, is massive for the local economy and businesses. And not just in terms of actual financial terms but in terms of the spirit of a city and a town too.

“A successful football club and a football club that’s thriving can definitely have a big impact on small businesses in the surrounding town or city.

“Local businesses thrive upon those local match days, and the successful team having more matches at home so they can make more money, because it’s bloody hard work to make money for local businesses, and they need supporting on a regular basis.”

Nevertheless, he stressed that it was a “challenging” time to run a business in the UK after sharp recent cost increases and pressure on consumer demand.

The Sky Sports pundit runs a raft of businesses including League Two club Salford City, which he owns as part of a group including David Beckham and US businessman Declan Kelly.

“It’s tough. It’s really, really tough because cost of products gone up, cost of everything, utilities, rents, everything, has gone up,” Mr Neville said.

“It is challenging at this moment in time – there are certain sectors where it’s tough to operate, just purely because of rising costs and people finding it tough to be able to find the money to go and support those local businesses.”

His work with Sage comes as the firm becomes the official accounting software partner for the EFL.

The group has launched a new UK campaign to champion local businesses, with fans across all 72 EFL clubs invited to nominate the matchday heroes in their community.

Steve Hare, chief executive of Sage, said: “We’ve been supporting British small businesses since we were founded, including many football clubs up and down the country.

“It’s fantastic to bring all of this together in support of the small businesses that power the football experience week in, week out.”

Mr Neville added: “I’ve seen it from my time as a player and now as an owner, just how vital these businesses are. I’m proud to join Sage in celebrating their contribution and helping them thrive.”