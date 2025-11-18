Kate joins business leaders for summit on early years development of children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Princess of Wales has joined business leaders for a summit aimed at driving further action and investment in the early years development of children.

Kate’s Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood is hosting the event in the City of London which will feature senior figures from taskforce members such as Aviva and Iceland.

Former England football manager Sir Gareth Southgate is due to take to the stage and join a discussion with early years experts and Kate will make opening remarks.

The event will focus on how businesses investing in the early years can play an important role in the next generation developing the personal skills needed for the future workforce to thrive, at a time of huge technological progress and change.

In summer 2024 the Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood produced a report recommending a range of interventions from creating a culture inside and outside firms that prioritises childhood to supporting parents with greater resources and flexibility in the workplace.

Among the members of the taskforce are the chief executives of Ikea, NatWest Group and Deloitte – and their report highlighted how the nation could benefit from an estimated £45.5 billion.

The amount could be achieved by equipping youngsters with social and emotional skills, supporting parents wanting to return to work, and reducing the need to spend public funds on those who experienced difficult childhoods which might have been avoided through preventative action in early childhood.

The report followed the launch of Kate’s long-term campaign, Shaping Us, in January 2023, described as the princess’ “life’s work”, and aimed at highlighting the crucial first five years of a child’s life.