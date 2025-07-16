Reeves to pitch UK to G20 finance ministers as ‘beacon of stability’
Rachel Reeves will pitch the UK as a “beacon of stability” when she meets fellow finance ministers in South Africa.
The Chancellor is set to meet her counterparts at the G20 in Durban on Thursday and Friday as the Government continues to push for economic growth.
As well as talks with finance ministers, the Treasury said Ms Reeves is expected to meet representatives from major South African businesses in Johannesburg, setting out Britain’s stall as pro-growth and open to “elite global talent”.
Ahead of the trip, she said: “In a changing world, I am determined Britain leads by example as a beacon of stability.
“Our plan for change is delivering the strong foundations needed to drive prosperity for working people at home, while we build a more resilient economy that works in our national interest abroad.”
The G20 meeting comes at a rocky time for the Chancellor. After growing 0.7% in the first three months of 2025, the economy has since shrunk in the face of global and domestic challenges while inflation hit an 18-month high in June.
Meanwhile, global uncertainty persists with the threat of US tariffs and the ongoing impact of the war in Ukraine.
Seeking to improve economic ties with the G20, Ms Reeves is expected to talk up the Government’s new trade and industrial strategies, along with investment in infrastructure and plans set out on Tuesday to cut regulation for financial services.
She said: “By doubling down on our global strengths in financial services, infrastructure and trade, we’re creating the conditions for growth that creates the well-paid jobs and puts more money in people’s pockets – even in the face of global headwinds.”
Ms Reeves is also expected to express her support for multilateral institutions such as the G20 as the best way of meeting global challenges.