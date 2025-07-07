Footasylum hails ‘standout’ year as sales and profits leap higher

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoe retailer Footasylum has revealed its annual sales and profits leapt higher as younger shoppers turn to top brands despite a “challenging” economic environment.

The Rochdale-based shoes and clothing chain, which has around 60 stores in the UK, reported a record financial performance in the year to the end of January.

Revenues totalled £350 million over the period, about 9% higher than the previous year.

Its pre-tax profit nearly tripled from £6 million last year to £17.2 million over the latest financial year.

Footasylum said this was driven by both store and online sales increasing, while sales of its exclusive brands – items which are only available through the retailer – doubled year-on-year.

Over recent months, since the new financial year began, exclusive brand sales have surged 17%, the firm said.

Footasylum’s key customer base are Generation Z shoppers, who the retailer has said typically prioritise spending on fashion, embrace new trends, and regularly shop through digital channels.

Total sales were up more than a 10th since the start of February, with junior and nursery ranges selling particularly well.

The retailer also said its partnerships with global brands such as Nike, Adidas and New Balance were going from “strength to strength”.

David Pujolar, Footasylum’s chief executive, hailed a “standout performance” with stronger trading continuing into the new financial year.

“Our brand recognition, particularly among our core 16–24 demographic, continues to grow, supported by our distinctive content and social strategy,” he said.

“With a strong pipeline of new material to inspire, engage and entertain, we’re continuing to grow an audience that now numbers in the millions.”

“While the wider macroeconomic environment remains challenging, demand for our unique offer remains strong,” he added.

Footasylum opened five new stores last year and expanded two existing shops, while it plans to open another six this year.

The company, which is owned by private equity firm Aurelius, recently secured a £35 million credit facility which is set to contribute to its investment in growth.