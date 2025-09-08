Food flavourings firm Treatt set for £156.6m takeover by rival Natara

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Food and drink flavouring business Treatt is to be bought by a private equity backed rival for £156.6 million.

The board of the London-listed firm said they have agreed a takeover by Natara, the ingredient business owned by private equity investor Exponent.

The firms confirmed that Natara will pay shareholders 260 pence per share to buy the business.

It represents a 16.1% premium on the value of Treatt shares at the close of trading on Friday.

The acquisition, which will require court approval, is expected to complete later this year.

It comes two months after Treatt, which makes natural extracts and ingredients for food, fragrance and consumer businesses, saw its shares tumble after cutting its sales and profit guidance.

Treatt said it was impacted by weaker sales and tough market conditions, particularly in its North American business.

On Monday, the board of Treatt said they would recommend the takeover move, describing the offer as “fair and reasonable”.

Vijay Thakrar, chair of Treatt, said: “Treatt has many opportunities for growth ahead. While we have a clear strategy to capture these growth opportunities, a combination with Natara would provide the investment and scale that will enable us to do this faster, more extensively, and with lower execution risk than we could achieve on a standalone basis.

“It would bring together two highly complementary businesses and expand our reach and product offering significantly – positioning Treatt, our people, and our customers for long-term success.”

Natara, which makes ingredients and aromas for the food and fragrance sectors, was bought by private equity firm Exponent – which owns Gu puddings and other brands – in 2023.

Yoram Knoop, chief executive of Natara, said: “By combining with Treatt, we will be strongly positioned to continue our growth journey.

“The combination of Natara and Treatt will bring together two complementary businesses, expanding our product portfolio, accelerating our capability in innovation and delivering an enhanced customer proposition globally.

“The combination also will create more opportunities for each companies’ teams, with greater capacity for collaboration and investment in talent.”