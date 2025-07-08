Shein files to float in Hong Kong but hopes to keep London IPO alive – reports

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shein has privately filed to list its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange – but remains hopeful of securing approval to float in London, according to new reports.

The fast fashion retailer confidentially filed a draft prospectus last week with the Hong Kong exchange, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The move was partly made in a bid to apply pressure on regulators to approve plans to list on the London Stock Exchange (LSE), which Shein’s bosses remain hopeful can be kept alive, the FT said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The sources reportedly said that London remained the company’s preferred exchange due to its more diverse and international investor base.

Shein has been contacted for comment on the reports.

Shein has been looking to float on the LSE for more than a year, but has struggled to get the go-ahead from Chinese regulators for the move, including the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

This is despite it reportedly securing approval for the listing from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority in March.

If Shein launched an initial public offering (IPO) in the UK, it is widely thought to mark one of the biggest deals for the stock exchange in a decade.

The Chinese-founded company, which is now based in Singapore, has disrupted the fast-fashion industry by shipping cheap clothes direct from factories in China to UK and US-based shoppers.

However, its efforts to float on the public markets have faced a variety of obstacles, including political pressure in the UK over alleged supply chain and labour abuses.

This is thought to be a key sticking point between UK and Chinese regulators failing to agree on appropriate language in the risk disclosure part of the listing prospectus, according to the FT.