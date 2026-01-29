Fever-Tree set to beat profit targets amid boost from alcohol moderation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fever-Tree is set for stronger-than-expected profits after sales of its soft drinks were buoyed by consumers reducing their alcohol consumption.

Boss Tim Warrillow said the business, known for its tonics, is “well placed to take advantage of consumer trends towards moderation”.

The drinks firm reported total adjusted revenues increased by 2% to £375.3 million for 2025, compared with a year earlier.

This was partly boosted by the US market, where revenues lifted 3% to £131.9 million.

It said it has benefited from a distribution partnership with US brewing giant Molson Coors, which is progressing as planned.

Meanwhile, UK revenues slipped by 2% to £108.4 million for the year.

Nevertheless, it highlighted this included “improved” trading in the second half of 2025 on the back of positive sales in retailers, such as supermarket.

This was supported by “increasing momentum” from its premium soft drinks, away from its core tonics.

Fever-Tree said it is now on track for revenues and adjusted earnings “marginally ahead of current market expectations”.

Mr Warrillow, chief executive of Fever-Tree, said: “We made excellent progress in 2025.

“Our partnership with Molson Coors in the US is progressing well, and the momentum behind the brand is especially encouraging, giving us confidence in the growing opportunity in our largest market as execution moves beyond the transition phase.

“Across all our markets, we are continuing to build momentum as we broaden Fever-Tree beyond tonic, positioning the brand as not only the premium mixer but also premium soft drink of choice.”

Shares in the company were 3.9% higher on Thursday morning.