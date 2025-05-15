Ex-archbishop of Canterbury urges cathedrals to ditch banks funding fossil fuels

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former archbishop of Canterbury has urged cathedrals to cut ties with banks funding fossil fuel companies.

Dr Rowan Williams, who held the post from 2002 to 2012, said he wants to see more Church of England cathedrals switching to “more ethically grounded banking options” after several recently committed to do so.

Durham, Southwark, Truro and Worcester Cathedrals said they would move away from banks which fund fossil fuels, joining Chelmsford, Derby and Sheffield Cathedrals, who either already bank with a fossil-free institution, or have committed to switch.

Dr Williams said: “It is excellent news that so many cathedrals have already signalled their willingness to change to more ethically grounded banking options.

“The public profile and reputation of cathedrals remains high, even in a society that is less openly religious than it was, so the standards of vision and hope that they set matter to everyone.

“It would be wonderful to see more joining in this witness.”

His comments come as green group Christian Climate Action launches a campaign calling on cathedrals and the wider church to move away from Barclays, HSBC, Santander, Natwest and Lloyds because of their ties to fossil fuel firms.

The group has already coordinated vigils and protests outside cathedrals across the UK, including Exeter, Gloucester, Hereford, Bristol and Ripon.

Dr Stephen Edwards, the Dean of Worcester Cathedral, said its declaration of a climate emergency and its Eco Church programme focuses on “the wider implications of the climate crisis and how we can make a difference across the Cathedral’s activity”.

“We began exploring alternative banking arrangements last year and are working to seek the best ethical and sustainable approach to financial processes.

“In doing so we live out our values as a Christian organisation proclaiming the Kingdom of God.”

It comes as part of a wider trend of organisations moving to greener banks, such as The Cooperative Bank, Nationwide, Starling and Triodos.

Adam Durrant, campaign’s officer at Make My Money Matter – which campaigns for green finance, said: “It’s fantastic to see even more cathedrals and churches leaving these polluting high street banks.

“They are part of a growing movement demanding better from their money, including universities, charities and medical institutions.”