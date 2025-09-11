Rick Stein’s restaurant firm among those to miss gender pay reporting deadline

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

TV chef Rick Stein’s restaurant company and the owners of property platform Purplebricks and fashion retailer Jigsaw are among those to be named for failing to report their gender pay gap data.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) revealed a list of 10 organisations that missed the deadline to report by several months.

Among those was Seafood Trading Limited which is behind Rick Stein’s The Seafood Restaurant in Padstow, Cornwall, and says it is one of the largest private sector employers in the region with an average of around 400 staff.

Strike Limited, which bought rival online estate agency Purplebricks and is backed by Carphone Warehouse founder Sir Charles Dunstone, was also named.

Another company named was Robinson Webster, which is behind women’s fashion retailer Jigsaw and had about 620 staff at the start of 2024, according to its latest accounts.

UK rules require organisations with 250 or more employees to publish the average difference in pay between men and women in their companies each year.

The deadline for doing so is April 4, and the EHRC will give companies that fail to publish their data a warning notice which threatens enforcement action.

This can include forcing them to put in place action plans, launching an investigation if equality laws have been breached, or potentially going on to impose fines.

John Kirkpatrick, the EHRC’s chief executive, said: “In order to address potential pay inequality or discrimination, organisations must give themselves the tools to find out if it’s happening.

“Without tracking and reporting their gender pay gaps, they are unable to do so.

“We’re disappointed that 10 organisations have failed to report their data and have written to them again to remind them of their legal obligations.

“If they fail to submit their data following this, we will take appropriate enforcement action.”

Strike Limited has been contacted or comment. Seafood Trading Limited and Robinson Webster could not immediately be reached for comment.