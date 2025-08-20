Revenues jump at Angling Direct after strong online sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Angling Direct has hailed “strong momentum” as rising online sales helped support a jump in revenues for the past six months.

Shares in the company moved higher in early trading on Wednesday as it also reported stronger footfall in stores.

Steve Crowe, chief executive of Angling Direct, said the results showed “sustained progress” against the retailer’s targets.

The fishing product chain, which runs 55 stores in England and Wales, saw group revenues rise by 17% to £53.6 million for the half-year to July.

UK sales grew by 17.7%, lifted by a 21.2% jump in online sales to £20.6 million.

Meanwhile, sales from its UK retail stores rose by 15.4% to £30.5 million as they benefited from “increasing levels of footfall”.

Angling Direct opened a new store in Chester in May and another site in Bradford earlier this month.

The company said it is “comfortably trading in line” with market expectations for the current year.

Mr Crowe added: “In the UK, we have continued to build on the strong momentum delivered in full-year 2025 by leveraging both our digital and physical footprint to increasingly join up our omni-channel customer offer.

“We have made pleasing progress on gross margin development against the inflationary cost base backdrop.

“Our focus remains on delivering the best value, flexibility and service for our customers and we are pleased to have opened two new stores to date, and the new openings pipeline remains strong.”

Shares in the business were up 6.4% on Wednesday morning.