GSK boosted by cancer and HIV drugs as Emma Walmsley bows out

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GSK has lifted its sales and profits targets after a boost from HIV and oncology drugs as chief executive Dame Emma Walmsley prepares to leave the pharmaceutical giant.

Shares in the company rose on Wednesday morning as a result, lifting to their highest level for more than a year.

The London-based drugs firm said recent trading has put it on track to deliver turnover growth of between 6% and 7% for 2025.

It had previously guided towards the top end of a range of 3% and 5%.

It also told investors that core operating profits will be between 9% and 11%, having previously said this was likely to be at the top end of a 6% to 8% range.

The upgrades came as it revealed that turnover lifted by 7% to £8.55 billion, compared with the previous year.

The rise was driven by 16% growth across its speciality medicines business, where oncology drug sales grew by 39%.

It also highlighted that respiratory, immunology and inflammation sales grew by 15% to £1 billion, while HIV treatment saw 12% growth.

Ms Walmsley said: “GSK’s momentum continues with another quarter of strong performance, supporting upgraded guidance for 2025, and positioning us well for 2026 and achieving our longer-term growth outlooks.”

AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “A strong third quarter, where revenues and profits easily beat analysts’ forecasts, and another increase to guidance for the top and bottom lines in 2025 as a whole, mean that Dame Emma Walmsley will be looking to go out on a high note at the medicines and vaccines treatment business as she prepares to hand over to Luke Miels.”

Shares in the company moved 3.8% higher.