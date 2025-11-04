Major Tesla investor to vote against Elon Musk’s $1 trillion pay package

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, a significant Tesla investor, has announced it will vote against a proposed compensation package for CEO Elon Musk.

The controversial deal could see Musk receive up to US$1 trillion over a decade.

The proposal is among several to be raised at Tesla's annual meeting on Thursday and has generated the most division of the lot.

“While we appreciate the significant value created under Mr. Musk’s visionary role, we are concerned about the total size of the award, dilution, and lack of mitigation of key person risk consistent with our views on executive compensation,” Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the country’s Government Pension Fund Global, said.

“We will continue to seek constructive dialogue with Tesla on this and other topics.”

The fund has a 1.16 per cent stake in the company, the sixth largest holding among institutional investors.

Elon Musk is Tesla’s largest investor ( Christian Marquardt - Pool/Getty Images )

Baron Capital Management, which holds about 0.4 per cent of Tesla's outstanding shares, said Monday that it will vote in favor of the compensation package.

“Elon is the ultimate ‘key man’ of key man risk. Without his relentless drive and uncompromising standards, there would be no Tesla,” wrote founder Ron Baron.

“He has built one of the most important companies in the world. He’s redefining transportation, energy and humanoid robotics and creating lasting value for shareholders while doing it. His interests are completely aligned with investors.”

Musk is the company's largest investor, holding 15.79 per cent of all outstanding shares.

Tesla management has proposed a compensation arrangement that would hand Musk shares worth as much as 12 per cent of the company in a dozen separate packages if the company meets ambitious performance targets.

They include massive increases in car production, share price and operating profit.