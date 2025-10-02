Elon Musk becomes world’s first half-trillionaire – for a few hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tesla boss Elon Musk became the first person in world history to have a net worth of at least $500bn (£370bn) on Wednesday – before dropping back beneath that milestone a few hours later.

The Tesla CEO briefly surpassed the half-trillionaire status line after another rise in share price for the electric vehicle company.

Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index tracks the net worth of the richest 500 people on the planet and is updated daily after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Based on those day-end figures, Mr Musk’s net worth was $470bn (£348.7bn) – a rise of $10.5bn across a single day. For context, 159 of those in Bloomberg’s top 500 richest in the world have a net worth of below $10bn.

In addition to Tesla, Musk owns firms such as SpaceX, The Boring Company and xAI ( Reuters )

Shares in Tesla rose 3.3 per cent on Wednesday and are a further 0.7 per cent higher in pre-market trading, indicating Mr Musk’s wealth will rise further once stock markets open again in the US. Mr Musk owns around a 12-13 per cent stake in the company.

However, his future pay packet could see him hold a far larger amount of shares, which could make him become the world’s trillionaire if he hits certain milestones while leading the firm.

In addition to Tesla, Mr Musk owns firms such as SpaceX, The Boring Company and xAI. Some of those private ventures have seen higher valuations placed on them this year, too.

Shares in Tesla are up more than 70 per cent over the last six months following a low point across March to April, though they remain slightly below the record high price achieved in December 2024. That’s despite the EV-maker continuing to face difficulties in sales, particularly in Europe, and with greater competition from Chinese firms.

Mr Musk’s most recent surge in net worth comes less than a month after he very briefly lost top spot as the world’s richest person.

That, for part of a day at least, belonged to Larry Ellison, the chief executive of Oracle, whose share price climbed by more than a third in one day in early September.

However, the gap has since widened with Mr Musk, at $470bn, clear of Mr Ellison in second place, whose net worth is now $349bn (£259bn).

To put the size of the gap between first and second into perspective, the $121bn between them is exactly the same as the total net worth of Bill Gates – the Microsoft founder who himself is the 15th richest on the planet.