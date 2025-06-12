EDF to buy Pod Point for £10.6m amid ‘slow’ electric car adoption

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EDF has struck a deal to buy Pod Point for £10.6 million after the electric vehicle-charging firm grappled with weaker EV sales and a plunging share price.

The energy giant said a takeover was the “only realistic prospect” of allowing Pod Point to keep operating as a business for the future.

EDF was already a majority shareholder and the deal means it will take over the rest of the group.

Pod Point, which has a network of more than 250,000 charging points in the UK, said at the start of the year that it was facing a “difficult market backdrop”.

Pure battery electric cars made up just under a fifth of the new car market last year.

This is despite the Government’s zero-emission vehicles (Zev) mandate requiring carmakers to ensure 22% of their sales were pure electric.

EDF, which currently owns 53% of shares, said the company has consistently been reliant on it for funding and financial support.

Pod Point said on Thursday it has been impacted by the slower-than-expected adoption of EVs and increased competition, meaning it has struggled to make a profit.

EDF said acquiring the business would provide “long-term stability” that would enable it to invest in its charging products.

It has offered 6.5p per Pod Point share, valuing the company at about £10.6 million. It needs to be approved by shareholders.

The business floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2021 and was valued at about £350 million, but saw its share price drop rapidly from the 275p it peaked at.

Its shares were suspended in April after receiving a takeover approach from EDF, and saying it would therefore have to delay publishing its full-year financial results.