Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

London Youth CEO on how its partnerships transform opportunities for young londoners

Pauline Daniyan, CEO of London Youth, explains how partnerships with organisations like E2E help young Londoners overcome challenges and thrive.

Partner Content
Sponsor Image
Wednesday 12 November 2025 03:56 EST
E2E Profit 100_Pauline Daniyan_London Youth

Pauline Daniyan is the CEO of London Youth, an umbrella organisation that supports hundreds of youth clubs across the capital helping more than 700,000 young people.

She talks about the transformational work the charity does in helping young people navigate challenges such as poverty, unemployment and mental health, and prepare for the next stages of their development in the capital.

She champions the positive impact of partnering with organisations like E2E, and the long-lasting change that will make to young people in London.

To find out more about the transformational work being done by London Youth, visit londonyouth.org.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in