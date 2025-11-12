London Youth CEO on how its partnerships transform opportunities for young londoners

Pauline Daniyan is the CEO of London Youth, an umbrella organisation that supports hundreds of youth clubs across the capital helping more than 700,000 young people.

She talks about the transformational work the charity does in helping young people navigate challenges such as poverty, unemployment and mental health, and prepare for the next stages of their development in the capital.

She champions the positive impact of partnering with organisations like E2E, and the long-lasting change that will make to young people in London.

To find out more about the transformational work being done by London Youth, visit londonyouth.org.