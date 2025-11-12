Backing Britain’s Entrepreneurs: Coutts on driving growth and connections

Franklin Asante is Head of Entrepreneurs at Coutts, the private banking and wealth management firm who are sponsoring the E2E Profit 100 2025.

Franklin joined us to talk about the importance of supporting entrepreneurs in the UK through sponsorships such as this one with E2E. Coutts are passionate about creating environments for entrepreneurs where they can meet and network with each other; initiatives like their business insights programme, and organisations like E2E are excellent examples of this.

The bank’s hope is that it can positively impact the entrepreneur ecosystem, to help entrepreneurs at all stages of their journey achieve their goals.

