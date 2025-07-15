US tariff of 30% on EU could ‘stop trade as we know it’ – Irish foreign minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A US tariff of 30% would “stop trade as we know it” with the EU, Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said.

Simon Harris was echoing comments from the EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic who said on Monday that such a tariff would effectively “prohibit” trans-Atlantic trade.

US President Donald Trump indicated at the weekend that the EU would face a 30% tariff from August 1 if a deal is not struck.

The Irish drinks industry has described it as a “nightmare” scenario and concern has also been expressed on the effect such tariffs could have on US pharma multinationals based in Ireland.

Simon Harris, who is also Ireland’s deputy premier, said Mr Sefcovic was sharing a “grim message” but it was “important to be truthful”.

The Tanaiste said a 30% tariff would be “extraordinary” and urged businesses to prepare for all scenarios, but added that a negotiated agreement was still possible.

“He (Mr Trump) knows as a businessman that tariffs at that level would not just disrupt trade, it would in many ways stop trade as we know it functioning between Europe and the US,” he told Newstalk radio.

“So I do still believe there is a landing zone here for a deal, there is a landing zone for an agreement.”

He said that Mr Trump had previously threatened tariffs that did not come into effect. In May, Mr Trump said he was recommending that a 50% tariff rate come into effect on June 1.

He added: “This is a time of huge volatility but, let me be clear, there is a way forward.

“I know from the conversations I’ve been having with colleagues, I know from my meetings with the US administration there is a deal here to be done, there is a landing zone, the question is if and when the US is up for it.”

Mr Harris met the US ambassador to Ireland, Ed Walsh, on Monday, and is to meet Irish-based US pharmaceutical multinationals online on Wednesday.

Ireland has consistently called for zero-for-zero tariffs in as many areas as possible, with particular concern about Irish beef, dairy and alcohol exports.

The Irish government has also expressed concern at how tariffs could affect pharma multinationals based in Ireland.

The US has previously signalled that it intends to target the pharmaceutical industry, which employs about 45,000 people in Ireland.