Talks to finalise US steel tariff exemption ongoing as deadline due to pass

Government talks to finalise the deal to spare the UK from US steel tariffs are ongoing, Downing Street has said, as the deadline for the levies to come into force is due to pass and the steel industry called for a “swift” resolution.

President Donald Trump has said he plans to start implementing tariffs on the US’s trade partners on July 9.

The UK has already managed to negotiate a deal with the US which eliminates the threat of tariffs for British car and aeroplane manufacturers.

But a reprieve for the steel industry is yet to be finalised, leaving open the threat that the current 25% tariff rate could rise to 50% after the deadline.

Mr Trump is reportedly stepping up pressure on countries who could soon be subject to the tariffs, urging them to negotiate trade deals with the US.

But amid signs of confusion within the US administration, trade secretary Howard Lutnick has suggested America’s trade partners will see the levies begin on August 9, after receiving a letter outlining them on July 9.

Mr Trump told his cabinet that negotiating trade deals was “too time-consuming” so he was sending out letters to countries detailing tariff rates.

In a post on Truth Social on Tuesday night, he said letters to “a minimum of 7 Countries” would be released on Wednesday morning with more in the afternoon, although he gave no indication of which countries would be receiving the letters.

Gareth Stace, director general at industry body UK Steel, said: “A swift and positive resolution is needed to safeguard jobs, unlock growth, and restore confidence in the UK steel sector.”

Downing Street said on Tuesday that discussions are ongoing between UK and US officials to secure 0% tariffs on core steel imports to the US.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “As we’ve said before, this is something that we continue to discuss with the US, just as we did with aero and auto, and those discussions will continue.”

Asked if the Government understands the frustration of British steel workers, he said they want to see the deal in force “as soon as possible”.

The spokesman added: “We obviously want to see this deal in force as soon as possible. That remains our priority.

“But as we’ve said before and set out, the Government remains relentlessly focused on making sure British businesses can feel the benefits of the deal as soon as possible.”