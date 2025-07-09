Stocks mixed as Trump tariff tensions continue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock prices in London closed mostly lower, after Wednesday saw investors taking stock of US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff-related moves ahead of Federal Reserve meeting minutes due at 7pm UK time.

Earlier in the week, Mr Trump announced a new August 1 deadline for negotiations on tariffs, insisted that “No extensions will be granted”, and sent new rates to various trading partners.

He also said he plans to impose a 50% tariff on copper, floated the possibility of a “very, very high rate, like 200%” levy on pharmaceuticals, and ordered probes into imports of lumber, semiconductors and critical minerals.

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC that studies on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors would be completed by the end of the month, and that the new copper rate is likely to be implemented at the end of July or on August 1.

“We would only note that (August 1) is the third deadline so far,” BBH analysts said.

“We’ve enjoyed a 90-day period of relative quiet on the tariff front, punctuated every now and then by a flare-up but quiet enough for markets to once again get complacent about the stagflation risks… Tariffs of this magnitude, if implemented, could finally bring about the macro shock that markets have been waiting for.”

AJ Bell’s Dan Coatsworth, meanwhile, said: “The drip-drip of tariff information threatens to increase investor frustration as many people would rather get all the bad news out of the way in one go, so they can get a clearer idea of the lay of the land… The pressure is now on for drug companies to expand US production facilities so they are effectively on the doorstep of American customers.”

The FTSE 100 index closed up 12.84 points, 0.2%, at 8,867.02.

The FTSE 250 ended down 13.82 points, 0.1%, at 21,567.86, and the AIM All-Share closed down 5.07 points, 0.6%, at 770.43.

In large-caps, BP was up 0.2%.

The London-based oil major has agreed to sell its Netherlands mobility and convenience and BP pulse businesses to energy company Catom BV, which is based in Breda in the Netherlands. The transaction includes around 300 Dutch retail sites, 15 electric vehicle charging hubs and the associated fleet business.

BP did not disclose financial details, but said the transaction contributes to its 20 billion dollar divestment programme and reset strategy to focus the downstream business.

FTSE 100-listed housebuilders Persimmon and Barratt Redrow both gained 1.2%.

Along with five other housebuilders, they have agreed to pay £100 million aggregate for affordable housing programmes in the UK, following a probe into price collusion, the Competition and Markets Authority said.

“It was probably the quickest decision ever made in the boardroom as the last thing housebuilders want is to have their reputation soured by a drawn-out investigation into anti-competitive practices,” Mr Coatsworth said.

“The industry has already been through various crises in recent years… The £100 million figure seems like peanuts to make a big problem go away. Housebuilders will be happy, and so will the Government as it can now say there is extra money going into the affordable housing pot.

“The housebuilders aren’t admitting they’ve done anything wrong, yet they’ve probably used up their get out of jail free card.”

FTSE 250-listed Zigup lost 9.4%.

The vehicle rental and management firm, based in Darlington, posted a 37% pre-tax profit decline to £101.5 million for the year ended April 30, from £162.1 million in 2024. Zigup said the results still beat expectations, and that it maintains a “positive outlook” for the year ahead.

Later on Wednesday, Zigup reported that chief executive Martin Ward purchased 74,631 shares at an average of 334.97 pence, worth £249,992.

Smaller-cap Jet2 lost 8.7%.

The Leeds-based tour operator and airline said pre-tax profit rose 12% on-year to £593.2 million, with revenue up 15% to £7.17 billion. It also proposed a final dividend of 12.1 pence, up from 10.7p.

Jet2 said bookings continue to be made closer to departure, limiting forward visibility, but added that it remains satisfied with its financial progress so far, and continues to trade in line with the £579 million consensus for pre-tax profit before foreign exchange revaluation.

Tekmar gained 9.4%.

The Newton Aycliffe-based offshore energy technology and services provider said it has won a contract to supply subsea infrastructure technology for a pipeline project in the Middle East.

The contract is worth around £2 million, with the full amount to be recognised during this financial year. Tekmar said the deal was won through a major contractor operating in the Middle East.

In European equities on Wednesday, the CAC 40 in Paris closed up 1.4%, while the DAX 40 in Frankfurt ended up 1.3%.

The pound was quoted at 1.3583 dollars at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, higher compared with 1.3574 dollars on Tuesday. The euro stood almost flat at 1.1706 dollars, against 1.1709 dollars. Against the yen, the dollar was trading lower at 146.53 yen compared with 146.82 yen.

Stocks in New York were higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%, the S&P 500 index up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.6%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was quoted at 4.38%, narrowing from 4.42%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury was quoted at 4.91%, narrowing from 4.96%.

Wholesale inventories in May declined in line with forecasts, the US Census Bureau reported on Wednesday.

Total inventories of merchant wholesalers for May totalled 905.5 billion dollars, down 0.3% monthly and up 1.4% from the same month last year. The monthly decrease was in line with FXStreet-cited consensus, and unchanged from a 0.3% decline in April.

Sales of merchant wholesalers decreased 0.3% on-month and rose 4.8% on-year to 697.2 billion dollars, while the inventories/sales ratio for merchant wholesalers changed on-year to 1.30 from 1.34.

Brent oil was quoted higher at 70.30 dollars a barrel at the time of the London equities close on Wednesday, from 69.87 dollars late on Tuesday.

Gold was quoted higher at 3,308.72 dollars an ounce against 3,297.61 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were British American Tobacco, up 88.5p at 3,616.5p, Rolls-Royce, up 18p at 984.4p, Barclays, up 5p at 339.6p, NatWest, up 6.7p at 497.6p, and Smith & Nephew, up 15p at 1,115p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, down 99p at 428.6p, Antofagasta, down 55.5p at 1,864p, Glencore, down 8.2p at 298.2p, easyJet, down 13.4p at 525.6p, and Anglo American, down 55p at 2,170p.

On Thursday’s economic calendar, the US has initial jobless claims and comments from Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller.

On Thursday’s UK corporate calendar, Trifast will publish full-year results. Multiple companies, including Grafton Group and Severn Trent, are releasing trading updates.

Contributed by Alliance News