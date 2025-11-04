Domino’s sells fewer pizzas after price hikes
The takeaway pizza giant anticipates that challenging market conditions will continue to suppress order volumes well into 2026
Domino’s has reported an increase in its overall sales performance, despite a noticeable dip in customer order numbers, attributing the growth to higher prices.
The takeaway pizza giant confirmed that the volume of pizzas sold had decreased over the past three months, with elevated pricing directly impacting consumer demand.
The company, which operates 1,388 stores across the UK and Ireland, anticipates that challenging market conditions will continue to suppress order volumes well into 2026.
Nevertheless, executives described the recent performance as "solid," even amidst a broader weakening in the food delivery sector.
Domino’s recorded a 2.1 per cent rise in total system sales, reaching £382.7 million for the three months ending 29 September, compared to the previous year.
Like-for-like sales also saw a 1 per cent uplift. However, the firm noted a 1.5 per cent year-on-year decline in order numbers for the quarter, totalling 17.1 million.
This reduction was directly linked to a 5 per cent increase in pricing compared to the same period last year.
Andrew Rennie, chief executive of the business, said: “We have delivered a solid Q3 performance with positive sales and operational momentum despite the continued challenging consumer backdrop.
“Our franchisees continue to lead the industry with fast delivery times and we continue to work with them to mitigate the impact of increasing costs and any potential impact of the UK budget on 26 November.
“We remain on track to achieve our full-year profit expectations and I look forward to setting out our future plans at the investor day in December.”
Mr Rennie said he was also “really pleased” with the initial results from the launch of its Chick’N’Dip brand in recent months.
Shares in Domino’s were 2.4 per cent lower on Tuesday morning.
