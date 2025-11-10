Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Diageo, the drinks giant behind Guinness and Johnnie Walker, has appointed Sir Dave Lewis, the former Tesco boss, as its new chief executive.

He will assume the role on January 1, tasked with boosting the company's performance.

Lewis replaces Nik Jhangiani, who has been acting as interim chief executive since July and will now revert to his previous position as chief financial officer.

Sir Dave will resign as chairman of consumer healthcare firm Haleon at the end of December to take the helm.

open image in gallery Sir Dave Lewis was chief executive of Tesco for six years ( Joe Giddens/PA )

He led Tesco as group chief executive for six years until 2020, having previously spent nearly 30 years at Ben & Jerry’s and Marmite firm Unilever earlier in his career.

His appointment comes at a challenging time for Diageo as it grapples with weaker sales and a sinking share price.

On Thursday, the group alerted over tough trading once again, cautioning over weaker demand from consumers in China and the US, meaning it could sell fewer drinks this year, which sent its shares slumping further.

Diageo chairman Sir John Manzoni, who led the appointment process, said: “Having conducted an extensive and thorough global search, the board unanimously felt that Dave has both the extensive CEO experience, and the proven leadership skills in building and marketing world-leading brands, that is right for Diageo at this time.

“We are confident that Dave will work with the team to take Diageo into its next successful chapter in the evolving consumer environment.”

Sir Dave said: “The market faces some headwinds but there are also significant opportunities.

“I look forward to working with the team to face these challenges and realise some of the opportunities in a way which creates shareholder value.”

open image in gallery The company is behind a number of top drinks brands - including Guinness and Johnnie Walker

Sir Dave, who was knighted in the 2021 New Year’s Honour’s, will be paid an annual salary of £1.5 million, plus £210,000 in pension contributions, as well as performance-based bonuses.

Diageo has seen its share price pummelled in recent years, with the FTSE 100 stock down by a fifth over the past six months and nearly halving in value over the past two years.

Ms Crew had launched a major cost-cutting plan just months before she stepped down, looking to save 500 million US dollars (£380 million) as its trading has come under pressure and as it faced a 150 million US dollar (£114 million) annual hit from higher US tariffs.

Its sales had already dropped for the first time in around four years during the 2023-24 financial year, dragged lower by a weaker performance in Latin America.

Her resignation in the summer followed just a two-year tenure.

Ms Crew had taken over from former boss Sir Ivan Menezes, who died in June 2023, becoming its first female chief executive.