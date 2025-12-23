Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bet365 boss rakes in huge £280m pay packet despite weaker profits

It takes her total pay and dividends to around £1.8 billion for the past eight years

Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA)
Bet365 chief executive Denise Coates (Alex Severn/Bet365/PA) (PA Archive)

Denise Coates, the head of betting giant Bet365, has solidified her standing as one of the UK’s highest-paid executives, with her remuneration package reaching at least £280 million over the past year.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who co-runs the Stoke-based firm with her brother, received this substantial total pay deal despite the company reporting weaker profits.

Newly filed Companies House accounts for the business indicate Ms Coates was allocated a salary of £104 million for the financial year ending March 2025. The accounts also reveal the company distributed a £353.6 million dividend to shareholders for the year, over three times the previous year’s payout.

She will be eligible for at least half of this, or almost £177 million, as majority shareholder of the business.

Bet365 said pre-tax profits slid to £338.5 million (Alamy/PA)
Bet365 said pre-tax profits slid to £338.5 million (Alamy/PA)

Ms Coates therefore received at least £280 million for the year, representing a sharp rise from the roughly £159 million deal she got last year.

It takes her total pay and dividends to around £1.8 billion for the past eight years.

The increase comes after the group reported stronger revenues, which rose 9% to 4.04 billion for the year, on the back of growth in both its sports and gaming operations.

Bet365's Denise Coates with her Commander of the British Empire medal in 2012 (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Bet365’s Denise Coates with her Commander of the British Empire medal in 2012 (Sean Dempsey/PA) (PA Archive)

Growth benefited from a “successful” Euro 2024 tournament during the financial year and expansion into new markets.

However, the pay increase also came despite the group revealing that pre-tax profits slid to £338.5 million from £596.3 million a year earlier.

In May, the Guardian reported Ms Coates and her family were assessing a potential sale of the business which could value it at up to £9 billion.

