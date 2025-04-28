Deliveroo shares shoot higher after US takeover proposal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo shares soared on Monday morning after receiving a £2.7 billion takeover move from US rival DoorDash.

Shares in the company jumped by as much as 16% in early trading following confirmation of the approach late on Friday.

On Monday, Deliveroo also suspended its £100 million share buyback programme as a result of the takeover talks.

The takeaway delivery operator unveiled the buyback programme, which would have brought shareholder returns since 2023 to £550 million, in March.

It added that it could still recommence the programme at a later date.

The move comes after Deliveroo confirmed last week that it received an “indicative proposal” from US takeaway app firm DoorDash on April 5.

Bosses at Deliveroo said they would “be minded to recommend” the 180p per share proposal to shareholders, provided there was agreement on other terms.

DoorDash will need to make a firm offer by May 23.

Deliveroo, which was co-founded by chief executive Will Shu in 2013, operates in nine countries and works with about 135,000 riders across the world.

Mr Shu is reportedly in line for a £172 million windfall from his stake in Deliveroo if the deal is confirmed.

Analysts in the sector have suggested that other potential suitors could come forward with rival takeover offers.

Panmure Liberum analyst Sean Kelly said: “With good execution, Deliveroo could be a kingmaker asset for DoorDash in the UK and Europe.

“Yet, 180p is by no means a knockout valuation and so we see potential for Deliveroo to receive a counterbid.”

In February, major UK rival Just Eat said it would become private again after agreeing to a 4.1 billion euro (£3.4 billion) takeover by South African-owned firm Prosus.