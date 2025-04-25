Deliveroo in talks over £2.7 billion buyout proposal from DoorDash

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo could be taken over by a US food delivery app in a £2.7 billion deal.

Deliveroo’s board said it is in talks with DoorDash Inc after it received an “indicative proposal” from the firm on April 5.

The board has said if there is a firm offer of £1.80 per share “it would be minded to recommend” the deal to Deliveroo shareholders, provided there was agreement on other terms.

In a statement released with DoorDash’s consent, it added: “Accordingly, the board of Deliveroo decided to engage in discussions with DoorDash in relation to the possible offer and has provided DoorDash with access to due diligence.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer for Deliveroo will be made.

“At this time, shareholders are advised to take no action in respect of the possible offer.”

DoorDash will need to make a firm offer by May 23.

Deliveroo, which was co-founded by chief executive Will Shu in 2013, operates in nine countries and works with about 135,000 riders across the world.

Doordash, which was founded in 2013, describes itself as a “technology company that connects consumers with their favourite local businesses in more than 30 countries across the globe.”

It bought Finnish rival Wolt in an all-share deal worth 8.0 billion US dollars (£6.3 billion) in 2021.