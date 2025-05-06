Deliveroo set to be sold to US rival DoorDash in £2.9bn takeover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Deliveroo, the UK-based food delivery giant, is set to be acquired by its US rival, DoorDash, in a deal valued at approximately £2.9 billion.

The acquisition, which will see DoorDash pay 180p per share in cash for the London-listed company, will create a global powerhouse in the food delivery sector.

The combined entity will operate in 40 countries and process an estimated £67.7 billion (US$90 billion) worth of orders annually.

Both companies expressed optimism about the merger, stating that the combination "will strengthen DoorDash’s position as a leading global platform in local commerce, enabling the combined entity to better serve businesses, consumers and couriers”.

Founded in 2013 by CEO Will Shu, Deliveroo currently operates in nine countries and collaborates with over 130,000 riders worldwide.

It made sales of around £2 billion in 2024.

open image in gallery Deliveroo currently operates in nine countries

Mr Shu said: “We are now at the beginning of a transformative new chapter.

“DoorDash and Deliveroo are like-minded organisations with a shared strategic vision and aligned values.

“Together, we will be even better positioned to serve consumers, merchants, riders and local communities.

“The enlarged group will have the scale to invest in product, technology and the overall consumer value proposition.”

DoorDash was also set up in 2013, co-founded by chief executive Tony Xu, who has led the company ever since.

open image in gallery A DoorDash rider in Colorado ( AP )

It operates in more than 30 countries and delivers more than 2.5 billion orders a year, helping it notch up revenues of US$10.7 billion (£8 billion) in 2024.

Mr Xu said: “I could not be more excited by the prospect of what DoorDash and Deliveroo will be able to accomplish together.

“We’ll cover more than 40 countries with a combined population of more than one billion people, enabling us to provide more local businesses with the tools and technology they need to thrive.”

The deal is expected to complete in the final three months of 2025 but will need to be approved by Deliveroo’s shareholders.