Daily Mail and MailOnline to suffer job losses as digital and paper operations merge

Daily Mail and MailOnline reporters have been told to expect job losses, according to a leaked memo.

In a letter sent to staff on Thursday DMG Media chief executive and publisher Danny Groom and Mail editor-in-chief Ted Verity said there will also be changes in areas where there is still “unnecessary duplication”.

The letter, seen by The Independent, said: “It's never easy to lose talented colleagues and we understand that the next few weeks, while we implement this restructuring, will not be easy for many of you.

“Although it is hard, this is undoubtedly the right choice for the business. “Throughout its long history, the Mail has shaped its own destiny and will continue to do so.

“The aim is to target resources where they’re needed most – producing the superb-quality journalism and world-leading long-form features the Mail is famous for.”

From March, all reporters and editors will produce stories for both print and online in an effort to “make the newsroom more efficient”.

The Mail on Sunday would retain their columnists and its character under editor David Dillon but is expected to “become even more integrated” with the weekday and Saturday Daily Mail.

Press Gazette reported a double-digit number of jobs are expected to be slashed at the end of the 30-day consultation period.

Under the DMG Media umbrella, the titles have often produced rival versions of stories for print and online, but will now share content across the two platforms — a move that is expected to emulate the model adopted by the Mail’s sports departments, which have been collaborating across print and digital for more than three years.

In avoiding staff doubling up and chasing the same stories, bosses hope that the Mail’s journalists will be able to dedicate more time to producing original content across all three publications.

A DMG media spokesperson said that “job losses are always regrettable”.

In a statement to The Independent, the spokesperson said: “Like every news organisation in the world, we have been continually re-shaping our business to meet the challenges - and seize the opportunities - of the new digital world.

“Today’s announcement represents a new phase in the Mail’s transition with print and online teams coming fully together to create a dynamic digital-first newsroom.

“But we firmly believe these latest changes - coupled with our long-term commitment to investing in journalism and razor-sharp focus on delivering for our audience - will position the Mail for an even brighter future.”