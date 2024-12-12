Currys warns Budget will lead to ‘inevitable’ price rises due to £32m of extra costs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

High street electrical retailer Currys has warned shareholders that it expects to face £32m in extra costs due to policies from the Budget, which will lead to “inevitable” price rises.

The company joins many other retailers and hospitality companies in complaining that Rachel Reeves’s budget in October will mean higher staffing costs after she raised the amount of employers national insurance businesses must pay.

The move hit big employers the most, as the minimum wage is also due to rise.

Alex Baldock, Chief Executive of the company bemoaned “new and unwelcome headwinds from UK government policy. These will add cost quickly and materially, depress investment and hiring, boost automation and offshoring, and make some price rises inevitable.”

The government has said it must mend the UK’s finances and businesses must pay their share of the cost.

Currys joins BT, Marks & Spencer and most supermarkets in suggesting that prices rises could be on the way.

Currys said it was back to being profitable for the six month trading period to 26 October after posting a loss a year ago.

“We’re very encouraged by our progress. Currys’ performance continues to strengthen, with profits and cashflow growing significantly,” Mr Baldock said. “One highlight is rising demand for AI laptops, where we enjoy over 75% market share in the UK. AI is a trend with a lot further to run.”

Confidence among business leaders has tumbled to a two-year low following Rachel Reeves’s autumn Budget, where she told employers to cough up billions of pounds more in national insurance payments.

The latest business trends report published this week by accounting firm BDO said it also saw the biggest month-on-month fall in sentiment among businesses since 2021, following the Budget.

Bosses expect orders to fall, costs to rise and consumer confidence to be hit.

The BDO optimism index fell 5.81 points to 93.49 this month – the lowest since January 2023.

Businesses face a 1.2 percentage point increase in employers’ national insurance, to 15 per cent, in a bid to raise £25bn. Ms Reeves also lowered the threshold on which the tax is paid.