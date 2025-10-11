Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two major cryptocurrencies have crashed after Donald Trump imposed 100 per cent tariffs on “any and all critical software” from China, as trade tensions continue escalate between the two countries.

Bitcoin and Ethereum both saw record liquidations as investors reacted to fears over a trade war, which saw many crypto investors move their money to stablecoins or safer assets.

In the last 24 hours, Bloomberg reports that bets worth more than $19bn have been wiped out, with Trump’s announcement on X sparking a decline of more than 12 per cent in Bitcoin.

In a post to his Truth Social platform on Friday, the US president said Beijing had sent an "extremely hostile letter to the world" and imposed "large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make".

open image in gallery Bitcoin saw a 12 per cent decline after Trump’s tariff announcement ( Getty Images )

The president added that he was imposing the tariffs because of export controls placed on rare earths by China.

He wrote: "Based on the fact that China has taken this unprecedented position, and speaking only for the USA, and not other nations who were similarly threatened, starting November 1st, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions or changes taken by China), the United States of America will impose a tariff of 100% on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying.

"It is impossible to believe that China would have taken such an action, but they have, and the rest is history. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced on Thursday that overseas exporters need to get an export license for items that contain more than 0.1 percent of rare earths from China or are manufactured using the country’s rare earth extraction or refining technology to “safeguard national security and interests.”

In retaliation, Trump said that Washington’s relationship with Beijing had been “very good” over the last six months, “thereby making this move on Trade an even more surprising one.”

open image in gallery Wall Street stocks recorded losses as investors and traders reacted to the news of further tariffs on China ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He also said that he had been due to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in two weeks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea, “but now there seems to be no reason to do so.”

As a result of the news, the price of Bitcoin fell by more than 10 per cent to below $110,000, before recovering to $113,096 on Saturday morning.

The value of Ethereum slumped by 11.2 per cent to $3,878.

Other cryptocurrencies including XRP, DOGE and Ada fell around 19 per cent, 27 per cent, and 25 per cent in the last 24 hours, respectively.

Stocks on Wall Street stocks had also tumbled, recording their biggest single-day losses since April.

The S&P 500 dropped 2.71 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped about 878 points and the NASDAQ Composite slid 3.58 percent by the Wall Street closing bell at 4pm ET Friday.