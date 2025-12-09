Applied Nutrition in rude health as shares jump on profit upgrade

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coleen Rooney-backed sports nutrition and health firm Applied Nutrition has seen shares surge as it said full-year results are expected to be around 10% higher than expected.

The Liverpool-based firm said strong recent trading had continued since its final results on November 10, with its peak season for health, fitness and wellbeing still to come after Christmas.

The group said it now expects results for the year to July 31 next year to be around 10% higher than the current forecasts for underlying earnings of £34.4 million on revenues of £122.3 million.

In the year to July 31 2025, the firm posted underlying earnings of £30.9 million and revenues of £107.1 million.

Applied Nutrition said: “The company recognises the strength of trading and the upcoming peak trading period for health, fitness and wellbeing, which will deliver a particularly strong first half.”

Shares in the group jumped more than 7% in morning trading on Tuesday, with the stock at its highest level since flotation in October last year.

Ms Rooney, a TV personality and wife of former Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney, was one of the investors in the firm’s flotation after becoming a brand ambassador for the group in early 2024.

Applied Nutrition, which is backed by investors including retailer JD Sports, mainly operates by selling its products to other businesses, including retailers, grocers, gyms and sports clubs, targeting consumers from professional athletes to people wanting to lose weight.

Its products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Applied Nutrition has four ranges – Applied Nutrition, ABE, BodyFuel, and Endurance – and sells over 100 different products across the portfolio.