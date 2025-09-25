Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Co-operative Group has revealed it plunged to a £75 million underlying pre-tax loss for the first half of the year, primarily due to an £80 million earnings hit from a "malicious" cyber attack in April.

This marks a significant downturn from the £3 million profit reported in the same period last year.

The retailer confirmed that the cyber incident, which led to widespread disruption including empty shelves and payment issues for shoppers, impacted sales by an estimated £206 million.

This directly contributed to the £80 million blow to earnings, a sum that also included £20 million of non-underlying one-off costs.

For the six months to July 5, the Co-op recorded a £32 million underlying operating loss, a sharp contrast to the £47 million earnings achieved a year earlier.

The group expects to face a continuing, though diminished, financial impact in the second half of its fiscal year.

open image in gallery The Co-operative Group has revealed it slumped to a half-year loss after taking an earnings hit of around £80 million from a “malicious” cyber attack in April ( Co-op )

Debbie White, chairwoman of the Co-op, said: “The first half of 2025 brought significant challenges, most notably from a malicious cyber attack.

“Our balance sheet strength and the magnificent response of our 53,000 colleagues enabled us to maintain vital services for our members and their communities.”

The Co-op said the hacking attempt was “sophisticated” but that it acted “quickly and decisively to temporarily shut down a number of systems to contain the threat”.

The group shut off parts of its IT systems after the attack, in which hackers accessed and extracted members’ personal data.

It confirmed in July that all 6.5 million members of the Co-op had their data stolen in the incident.

The group said previously that the hackers created a copy of one of the firm’s files but were unable to attack its platforms further and install planned ransomware.

open image in gallery A man walks past empty shelves in a branch of the Co-op in Manchester following the major cyber attack ( PA )

It said efforts following the incident included moves to keep essential services running, such as its funerals business, while prioritising stock to rural “lifeline” stores.

It also said it supported independent co-op societies and franchise partners to minimise disruption to them, while it offered its members a £10 discount off a £40 shop as a thank you for their support throughout the disruption.

Chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq said: “The cyber attack highlighted many of our strengths.

“But more importantly, it also highlighted areas we need to focus on – particularly in our food business.

“We’ve already started on this journey, refining our member and customer proposition, making structural changes to our business, and setting our Co-op up for long-term success.”