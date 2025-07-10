PageGroup sees jobs market remain under pressure amid tariff uncertainty

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recruitment giant PageGroup has flagged tariff uncertainty weighing on the jobs market as it revealed further trading woes and axed more roles to save costs.

The firm saw gross profit drop 13.1% in the second quarter – down 10.5% with currency movements stripped out – despite a slight recovery in the US and Asia.

In the UK, gross profit tumbled 14.3% to £23 million, while trading worsened in France and Germany, down 20% and 21% respectively.

PageGroup cut its workforce by nearly another 200 in the second quarter as it looked to offset the difficult market, with its fee earning team reduced by 133 or 2.5% to 5,163.

The group also cut 61 back office roles in the quarter.

But shares lifted 3% in morning trading as the fall was not as bad as many in the City feared, while PageGroup said it was “broadly” on track with annual profit forecasts.

Nicholas Kirk, chief executive of PageGroup, said the results came against a backdrop of “ongoing market and tariff-related uncertainty, with mixed results across the group”.

He added: “The conversion of accepted offers to placements remained the most significant area of challenge, as ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty continued to impact confidence, which extended time to hire.

“Permanent recruitment continued to be impacted more than temporary, as clients sought flexible options and permanent candidates remained reluctant to move jobs.”

PageGroup said the UK market remained “tough but stable, having delivered a similar growth rate as the previous three quarters”.

Time to hire in the UK was being held back by “ongoing subdued levels of client and candidate confidence”, according to the group.

It cut 56 roles in its UK operation between April and June.

PageGroup said overall in the first half, gross profits fell 12.3% or 9.7% on a constant currency basis.

It is forecasting full-year operating profit to more than halve, to around £22 million from £52.4 million in 2024.