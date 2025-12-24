Why more people are now buying Christmas presents in the Boxing Day sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

While the pre-Christmas shopping frenzy peaks, a quarter (25 per cent) of festive shoppers will delay buying some gifts until after Christmas Day, a survey reveals.

This trend is largely due to the cost of living crisis, with many seeking savings in post-Christmas sales.

Two-fifths (41 per cent) of those surveyed for cashback website Rakuten see sales as a good way to economise.

Additionally, a third (32 per cent) believe money saved by delaying purchases justifies changing the Christmas Day gift-opening tradition. Men, the research notes, are more prone than women to postpone gift buying until after the festive period

The survey indicated that shoppers expect to spend £163 on average in the Boxing Day sales.

open image in gallery The Cost of Living Crisis is behind many people buying Christmas presents in the sales ( Getty/iStock )

The research also found that, apart from the financial savings, there were other advantages to leaving some gift-buying until after Christmas Day.

Some people were holding off to avoid pre-Christmas stress and crowds, and some believe that buying gifts after Christmas Day helps to extend the festive atmosphere into the new year.

The survey also indicated that many gift recipients will not mind waiting until after December 25 to find something for them under the Christmas tree.

For more than half (52 per cent) of those who celebrate Christmas, receiving a gift after Christmas Day is not an issue, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in October.

Rakuten’s savings expert, Bola Sol, said: “With prices slashed and discounts galore, waiting a few extra days can mean big savings. It’s a great way to stretch the present budget, especially for those who aren’t too fussy about receiving or giving gifts on Christmas Day.”

She suggested setting a Boxing Day sales budget, comparing prices, and combining gift budgets with friends and family members to give a more meaningful gift without overspending.