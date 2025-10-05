Major retailer plans to hire almost 20,000 extra staff to cope with Christmas rush
Some 17,000 will be hired by Sainsbury’s and 2,000 by Argos
Sainsbury’s and Argos are set to recruit approximately 19,000 temporary staff to meet increased shopper demand during the crucial festive season.
The Sainsbury’s Group brands launched their recruitment drive on Monday, seeking individuals for roles in customer service, deliveries, and shelf replenishment.
Applications are now open for 17,000 seasonal positions at Sainsbury’s and 2,000 at Argos.
These new hires are considered essential for ensuring stores, online services, and deliveries operate smoothly throughout the busy period.
In-store and warehouse fulfilment workers will be paid between £12.60 and £13.85 per hour, varying based on specific roles and locations.
Meanwhile, Argos drivers will receive between £13.60 and £14.85 per hour, with Sainsbury’s drivers receiving between £14.10 and £15.35 per hour.
The retail firm, which has almost 600 supermarkets and more than 800 convenience stores, said it will provide free food during shifts.
It will also offer eligible workers a 10 per cent discount at Sainsbury’s and Argos, with this rising to 15 per cent every Friday and Saturday at Sainsbury’s, and on payday at Argos.
Tracey Clements, chief retail, logistics and supply chain officer at Sainsbury’s, said: “Christmas is when customers count on us most and our colleagues play a vital role in making it truly special.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming thousands of new team members to help us deliver great-tasting festive products, unbeatable value and brilliant service across our stores, fulfilment centres and out on the road, delivering to customers in communities across the UK.
“Whether joining us for the first time or returning to share the festive spirit once again, we’re proud to grow our team for the most exciting time of the year.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments