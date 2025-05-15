Choice of EVs for UK car buyers reaches record high

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A record two in five new car models on sale in the UK are available as a pure electric version, according to new analysis.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said car buyers can choose from more than 130 battery electric new car models, up from 102 a year ago.

There are also more than 100 plug-in hybrid models on sale.

Pure electric new cars hold a 20.4% share of the UK’s new car market, compared with 16.9% 12 months ago.

But the SMMT noted that under the Government’s zero emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year must be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.

The industry body called for a package of measures to boost uptake, such as halving VAT on new electric vehicle (EV) purchases and reducing VAT paid on public EV charging so it matches the level for charging at home.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “There’s never been a better time to go electric – with more choice, better vehicle range and improving infrastructure offering a compelling driving proposition.

“But the market still isn’t moving fast enough so bold support for consumer EV uptake – notably investment in incentives and infrastructure – is needed to accelerate decarbonisation efforts and make switching open to all drivers.”