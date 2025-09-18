US tariffs disrupting Chinese exports as retailers delay orders, says Inspecs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Glasses maker Inspecs has warned US tariffs have “heavily impacted” its Chinese factory and prompted many retailers to delay orders, as it reported a dip in sales.

The global eyewear business based in Bath, Somerset, said it had “experienced first-hand” the effects of trade disruption and weaker consumer confidence.

Donald Trump’s tariff hikes have been affecting manufacturing exports from China to the US, Inspecs told investors.

A considerable proportion of its retail customers were delaying orders while they wait for more certainty on trade policy.

Much steeper levies on Chinese exports to the US are currently on pause after the two countries agreed to extend a tariff truce until November.

It means US tariffs on Chinese goods are currently capped at 30%, while Chinese levies on US exports are held at 10%.

Inspecs, which sells its products in about 75,000 retailers, also said the first half of 2025 had been particularly challenging for its low-vision business in the US.

It blamed tariffs for increasing product costs, and in turn leading to some customers delaying purchasing decisions.

The company also pointed to government spending cuts affecting the low-vision division “owing to the changing political landscape”, which was contributing to slower demand and sales.

Sales totalled £97.6 million in the first six months of the year, down slightly on the £100.6 million generated last year.

It reported a pre-tax profit of £2.4 million for the half-year, down from £2.6 million the year before.

Nevertheless, the firm highlighted the launch of the Tom Tailor glasses brand in July, with initial sales ahead of target, as well as singer Gwen Stefani’s eyewear collection LAMB launching a new website.

Inspecs said it was cutting its operating costs to help mitigate the effect of declining sales.

Chief executive Richard Peck said: “As a global eyewear business, we have experienced first-hand the widely-reported macro-challenges, including ongoing tariff disruption and subdued consumer confidence.

“As a result, group sales in the first half are slightly behind last year.”

But the boss added that he was “encouraged by the achievements that have been within our control” including initiatives to make the business more efficient.

He said there was a “reasonable expectation” of the group meeting its full-year financial outlook.