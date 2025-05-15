Chelsea owner Boehly pulls out of move to buy Scotsman owner National World

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly’s investment vehicle has backed out of a potential deal to buy newspaper group National World.

Mr Boehly’s Eldridge Media Holdings (EMH) business said in March that it was considering a takeover deal for the Scotsman and Yorkshire Post owner.

However, shortly before a regulatory deadline on Thursday evening, his firm confirmed it has now withdrawn from the process.

“EMH confirms that, following careful consideration, it does not intend to make an offer for National World,” the group told the stock market.

The announcement appears to clear the way for Media Concierge, a major shareholder in National World, to buy the business.

Eldridge’s interest came only a week after Media Concierge, which runs a raft of local newspapers in Ireland as well as direct mail and advertising operations, had secured approval for a £65.1 million takeover of National World.

Shareholders had voted in favour of the process before Mr Boehly indicated he could put forward a rival proposal.

The withdrawal also raises questions over Mr Boehly’s recent pursuit of the Telegraph newspaper group.

Eldridge reportedly held talks with National World executive chairman, and former Mirror Group boss, David Montgomery, over a move to buy the Telegraph and combine it with National World.

Abu Dhabi-based RedBird IMI has been trying to sell the Telegraph Media Group business after its original takeover of the firm was blocked by UK legislators.

In October, the seller announced that owner of The New York Sun, Dovid Efune, entered exclusive talks to buy the Telegraph in a deal worth around £550 million.

However, RedBird IMI is understood to now be considering a variety of potential deals, including Mr Efune, amid difficulties from the proposed buyer to secure financing quickly.