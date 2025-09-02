Two UK nuclear power stations given further one-year extensions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two British nuclear power stations have been given further one-year extensions in a move securing more than 1,000 jobs for longer.

Heysham 1 in Lancashire and Hartlepool in Teesside – majority-owned and run by French firm EDF Energy – are now expected to generate electricity until March 2028, one year later than previously expected.

EDF said the decision was taken after a series of positive graphite inspections at both stations over the past nine months.

British Gas owner Centrica, which has a 20% share in the two stations, hailed the decision as “great news”.

The two stations provide enough electricity to power more than four million homes a year.

There is no change to the March 2030 closure date for EDF’s other two UK generating advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations – Heysham 2 and Torness – which were announced in December last year.

Mark Hartley, managing director of EDF’s nuclear operations business, said: “Extending the life of these stations makes sense.

“It secures employment for longer for more than 1,000 people who work at those sites and it supports the UK’s ambitions to have a clean, secure electricity supply.

“A further year of operation for these two stations has the potential to power more than four million homes and reduce the need for imported gas.”

It follows previous one-year extensions for all four of EDF’s UK AGR sites, which had been announced in December 2024.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, welcomed the announcement.

He said: “The UK needs more reliable, affordable, zero-carbon electricity, so the extension of Heysham 1 and Hartlepool is great news.

“We believe in having a diversified energy system, with nuclear power playing a key role in ensuring stability and sustainability for decades to come.

“Our longstanding involvement in the UK nuclear industry is an investment in Britain’s energy independence and thousands of high-quality jobs.”

The announcement comes after the Government recently signed the final investment decision for the new Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

The Government will become the biggest equity shareholder in the project with a 44.9% stake while Centrica will invest £1.3 billion for a 15% stake in the station and EDF will take a 12.5% stake.

Other investors in Sizewell C include Canadian investment fund La Caisse with 20% and Amber Infrastructure with an initial 7.6%.

The new Sizewell C station is set to provide zero-carbon power to the UK for at least the next 60 years.