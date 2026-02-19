FTSE 100 pauses rally as Iran tensions escalate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stock prices in London closed lower on Thursday as the FTSE 100 broke its winning streak amid a sharp fall for British Gas owner Centrica, though oil majors climbed as Brent surged on uncertainty in Iran.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 59.14 points, or 0.6%, at 10,627.04, the FTSE 250 ended down 112.95 points, or 0.5%, at 23,573.49, and the AIM all-share closed down 0.60 points, or 0.1%, at 811.14.

In European equities, the Cac 40 in Paris closed down 0.4%, and the Dax 40 in Frankfurt ended 0.9% lower.

The pound slumped to 1.3455 dollars on Thursday afternoon from 1.3548 at the equities close on Wednesday.

“The [FTSE 100] index fell back as investors digest a number of earnings results. But the downside could prove to be short-lived,” said StoneX analyst Fawad Razaqzada.

“Supported by a weaker pound and expectations that the Bank of England will cut rates in March, and potentially again in June, investors have been piling into UK stocks lately. That trend is likely to stay for a while yet.

“Today, rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions are helping to cushion the falls, with energy names like BP providing support.”

Fears around developments in Iran were in focus on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump urged Tehran to strike a “meaningful” deal as a huge American military build-up takes shape in the Middle East amid US threats of action.

“It’s proven to be over the years not easy to make a meaningful deal with Iran. We have to make a meaningful deal otherwise bad things happen,” he told the inaugural meeting of the so-called Board of Peace, his initiative to secure stability in Gaza.

He warned that Washington “may have to take it a step further” without any agreement, adding: “You’re going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days.”

Brent oil was higher at 71.71 dollars a barrel on Thursday afternoon from 69.62 late on Wednesday. Gold barely budged, sitting at 5,003.14 dollars an ounce, against 5,002.90.

As a result, shares in BP and Shell ended up 2.0% and 0.5% respectively.

Stocks in New York were lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index fell 0.3%, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.2%.

The yield on the US 10-year Treasury was unchanged from Wednesday at 4.08%. The yield on the US 30-year Treasury widened to 4.71% from 4.69%.

Some Federal Reserve policymakers believe the central bank should not rule out rate hikes, minutes from its latest meeting showed.

“Several participants indicated that they would have supported a two-sided description of the committee’s future interest rate decisions, reflecting the possibility that upward adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate could be appropriate if inflation remains at above-target levels,” according to the minutes released on Wednesday.

The Fed last month left the federal funds rate target range at 3.50%-3.75%.

In London, Centrica fell the most on the FTSE 100, losing 4.7% after the firm said it is pausing its share buybacks to invest in its infrastructure portfolio, including nuclear power. In addition, analysts said its 2026 guidance “appears weak”.

Centrica noted that it returned £1.1 billion in total to shareholders during 2025, including £800 million though share buybacks. It completed its overall £2 billion share buyback programme in January, repurchasing a quarter of its total share capital.

However, the company said: “We are now pausing the programme as we believe investment offers an opportunity to create more value for shareholders at this juncture. We will retain our capital discipline, the balance sheet will remain under constant review and excess capital will be returned to shareholders.”

Berenberg said the firm is guiding for a lower 2026, with improvements in the long term.

Analysts at UBS said guidance for 2026 “appears weak” as the centre of the ebitda range for the new retail and optimisation segments is £900 million, versus UBS’s £977 million.

“Centrica is hitting pause on buybacks so it can allocate spending to growth projects including the Sizewell C nuclear power. Executing on these ventures will be challenging and will put a dent in the company’s healthy cash position but could deliver more stable earnings if they ultimately prove successful,” said AJ Bell analyst Dan Coatsworth.

Mondi shares climbed 1.2%. It slashed its dividend as the packaging firm continued to grapple with “prolonged cyclical downturn” facing the industry.

The Weybridge-based packaging firm chopped its final dividend to 4.92 euro cents in 2025, down sharply from 46.67 cents in 2024, reducing the total payout for 2025 to 28.25 cents from 70 cents.

For 2025, Mondi reported a 29% slump in pre-tax profit to 269 million euros from 378 million in 2024.

But revenue was 7.66 billion euros, up 3.2% from 7.42 billion. Underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were down 4.7% to 1.00 billion euros from 1.05 billion.

On the FTSE 250 index, Raspberry Pi retreated 6.9% after making sharp gains this week after a social media post said AI agents such as OpenClaw could drive demand for the firm’s single-board computers.

The stock is still up 36% over the last week.

On AIM, shares in Thruvision Group jumped 20%.

The Abingdon-based provider of walk-through people-screening technology said it has secured multiple new contracts at UK custodial facilities, worth £500,000 in total.

“These contract awards reflect the growing recognition of Thruvision’s technology across UK custodial settings and the clear operational value it delivers. The fact that institutions are selecting our solutions independently, on a site-by-site basis, demonstrates genuine demand pull and increasing confidence in our capability,” said chief executive Victoria Balchin.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were British American Tobacco, up 129.0p at 4,473.0p, Relx, up 59.0p at 2,293.0p, BAE Systems, up 53.0p at 2,163.0p, BP, up 9.5p at 479.0p, and Babcock International, up 21.0p at 1,397.0p.

The biggest fallers were Centrica, down 10.1p at 185.9p, Barclays, down 18.1p at 467.9p, Rio Tinto, down 271.0p at 7,118.0p, easyJet, down 16.8p at 475.5p, and Metlen Energy & Metals, down 1.2p at 34.9p.

Contributed by Alliance News