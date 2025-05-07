Card Factory confident despite ‘uncertain’ backdrop and cost hikes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retailer Card Factory has rung up higher sales and profits as growth in its chain and offering helps it offset an “uncertain and inflationary” backdrop.

The group reported a 6.3% rise in underlying pre-tax profits to £66 million for the year to January 31 as revenues lifted 6.2% to £542.5 million.

It opened 32 new stores on a net basis, boosting its total estate to 1,090 as of the end of January.

It saw like-for-like sales lift 3.4% in the UK and Ireland, although it said a third of the rise was driven by price increases.

Efforts to revamp its offering also helped buoy sales, with the group having reviewed ranges and moved to focus on personalised print on demand and an expanded celebrations range, such as personalised balloons, tableware and decorations.

Its underlying profits were also helped by cost cutting initiatives, with the firm last year launching efforts to make savings in the face of the higher costs, such as a new workforce managing system and efficiencies across support functions.

It also closed its online gettingpersonal.co.uk offering at the end of January.

On a statutory basis, pre-tax profits fell 2.3% to £64.1 million.

It said the spring selling season had seen ongoing “good momentum”, helping to keep it on track with aims for profit growth in the new financial year.

This comes despite a hit of around £14 million from the increase in national insurance contributions and the minimum wage hike, with its overall inflation due to lift by 4% to 5% in the current year.

Darcy Willson-Rymer, chief executive of Card Factory, said: “Despite an uncertain and inflationary backdrop, we remain confident in our ability to deliver mid-to-high single-digit percentage profit growth, underpinned by our strategic focus, our ongoing productivity and efficiency programme and our strong financial discipline.”

Retail analyst Russell Pointon at Edison Group said: “The company’s success in entering new product categories is evident, outperforming a weak celebrations market.”

He added there was also a “confident tone regarding the outlook”, but shares in Card Factory dropped 5% in morning trading on Wednesday.