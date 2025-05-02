Businesses will ‘continue to be at heart’ of tariff response, says Reynolds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trade Secretary has said that businesses will “continue to be at the heart” of the Government’s decisions in response to Donald Trump’s trade tariffs, as a four-week consultation on counter measures has closed.

Firms and other stakeholders were asked in April for their views on how they would be hit by any UK measures striking back at the American trade levies.

There have been more than 200 responses, the Department for Business and Trade has said, and officials will now work through them – looking at the possible impact of retaliatory tariffs, as well as views on items that could be included in any UK response.

Mr Trump imposed 10% tariffs on UK exports to the US when he revealed sweeping levies on the rest of the world on April 4, along with 25% charges on cars, steel and aluminium.

Jonathan Reynolds said that “all options remain on the table” when it comes to a response.

He said: “We are now in a new era for trade and the economy, and that means going further and faster to strengthen the UK’s economy.

“All options remain on the table and any future UK action will be made in the national interest – and that is exactly why this engagement was so important.

“Our approach so far has been guided by the interests of British business and their voice will continue to be at the heart of our decisions.

“While we analyse responses, this Government’s priority will be to build on the strength of our relationship with the US and continue talks to find a resolution for UK businesses.”