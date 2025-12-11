Fast food giant to open dozens of new restaurants a year despite ‘rising costs’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Burger King UK has announced ambitious plans to open 30 new restaurants annually from 2026, despite navigating a "challenging" economic landscape marked by "softer" consumer sentiment and escalating labour costs.

The fast-food chain, which currently boasts 574 outlets across the country, reported stronger revenues even amidst these difficulties.

It noted "further signs of improvement" throughout the current year, partly attributing this to a slowdown in inflation.

However, the company acknowledged that broader pressures on consumer finances and increased costs, influenced by last year's budget, continue to affect the UK hospitality sector.

Nevertheless, Burger King remains committed to its ongoing expansion programme, with a focus on developing new company-owned sites.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said: “While inflation in food and utility costs has returned to more normal levels, the sector continues to face softer consumer sentiment and rising labour costs following significant increases in the national minimum wage and national living wage.”

open image in gallery The fast-food chain, which currently boasts 574 outlets across the country, reported stronger revenues even amidst these economic difficulties ( Getty/iStock )

Trading in 2025 has remained “robust”, with the group surpassing $1 billion (£748 million) in system-wide sales across the UK.

During the year, the group also signed an agreement to extend Burger King UK’s franchise right to the Republic of Ireland for the first time, providing the business with more opportunities for expansion.

It came as the company revealed its financial results for last year, reporting that revenues lifted 7 per cent to £408.3 million in 2024.

It said like-for-like sales grew by 4.5 per cent to £347 million, driven by home delivery sales and targeted market.

open image in gallery Burger King say they remain committed to its ongoing expansion programme, with a focus on developing new company-owned sites ( Burger King )

Meanwhile, underlying earnings rose by 12 per cent to £26 million on the back of “disciplined cost control”.

Mr Murdoch added: “I am pleased to report another year of solid performance and strategic progress for Burger King UK in 2024.

“Despite a challenging macroeconomic environment and ongoing sector cost pressures, we delivered revenue growth, positive like-for-like sales, and improved underlying EBITDA through disciplined cost management and operational focus.”