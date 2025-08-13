Shoe Zone blames Budget tax hikes as chain halves profit forecast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shoe Zone has halved its profit guidance in the face of weaker consumer spending, partly blaming the impact of the Labour Government’s budget tax hikes.

The high street chain said it was knocked back by “challenging trading conditions” in both June and July.

It told shareholders that is saw a further drop in consumer confidence “following on from the Government’s October 2024 budget announcement”.

Shoe Zone bosses said they saw weaker “discretionary spending” and decreased footfall in stores due to the impact of inflation, interest rates and higher savings rates.

The Leicester-based retail chain said this has a caused a “resultant reduction in revenue and profit”.

It therefore said in a statement to the stock market that it is on track for an adjusted pre-tax profit of around £2.5 million for the year to September 27.

The company had previously forecast a profit of £5 million for the year.

Shoe Zone said it will also withdraw its previous plans for paying out dividends due to the weaker performance.

The company said: “Management remain confident with the underlying strategy, with the 200th new format store opening this month.

“The company remains debt free and confident in our cash management, with cash levels currently higher than the same period last year.”

Shoe Zone runs 271 stores across the UK and has around 2,150 employees.

Shares tumbled by around 20% in early trading on Wednesday.