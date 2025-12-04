UK construction sector shrinks at fastest rate since 2020

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s construction sector declined at its fastest rate since the start of the coronavirus pandemic last month as firms were hit by pre-Budget caution, according to new figures.

The latest S&P Global UK construction purchasing managers’ index (PMI) showed a reading of 39.4 in November, falling from 44.1 in October.

This marked the lowest level since May 2020 in the face of reports of “challenging” market conditions.

This meant the score remained below the neutral 50-point threshold, indicating that activity has contracted for the 11th month in a row.

It was significantly worse than economists had expected, having predicted a reading of 44.4 for the month.

Tim Moore, economics director at S&P global market intelligence, said: “November data revealed a sharp retrenchment across the UK construction sector as weak client confidence and a shortfall of new project starts again weighed on activity.

“Total industry activity decreased to the greatest extent for five-and-a-half years, led by steep falls in infrastructure and residential building work.

“Commercial construction also faced severe headwinds during November as business uncertainty in the run-up to the Budget pushed clients to defer investment decisions.”

The data showed that housebuilding, commercial construction and civil engineering all saw their weakest performance for more than five years.

Surveyed businesses highlighted a lack of incoming new work and delays to the the release of new projects amid “fragile” confidence in the market.

New business dropped at a rapid pace, with some 17% of companies signalling an increase in new orders, compared with 44% who noted a fall.

Aside from the Covid-19 pandemic, it represented the fastest downturn in new orders since early 2009.

Construction companies said that weaker sales were linked to risk aversion among clients, concerns over the economic outlook and “elevated business uncertainty ahead of the Budget”.

Employment in the sector also slumped for the 11th consecutive month due to the fall in new work, as well as increased wage pressures.

Matt Swannell, chief economic advisor to the EY Item Club, said: “November’s extremely weak PMI should be approached with a healthy degree of scepticism.

“Throughout most of the year, the PMI has been much more pessimistic than official estimates of construction sector activity, and in November, this negativity looks to have been magnified by expectations of tax rises at the autumn Budget.”