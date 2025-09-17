Barratt cautions over ‘limited growth’ as tax hike fears weigh on buyer demand

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Housebuilder Barratt Redrow has said it sees “limited growth” for the year ahead amid a challenging property market and buyer worries over tax hikes in the upcoming Budget.

The group, which bought rival Redrow in a £2.5 billion deal last October, said the Budget on November 26 has added “additional risk” to the outlook.

It expects to complete between 17,200 and 17,800 homes in 2025-26, but forward orders are lower than a year earlier, at 10,350 as of August 24, compared with 10,398 a year ago.

It came as the firm – Britain’s biggest housebuilder – reported underlying pre-tax profits rising 26.8% to £488.3 million in the 53 weeks to June 29.

It said house completions came in lower than it had forecast, at 16,565 over the year, against previous aims for between 16,800 and 17,200.

David Thomas, chief executive of Barratt Redrow, said the “housing market remains challenging and we anticipate limited growth in 2025-26”.

He said the long-term outlook was “compelling”, but flagged homebuyer caution.

Mr Thomas said the firm’s forecast assumes a normal autumn selling season, but warned the “extended period through to the Budget… and related uncertainties around general taxation and that applicable to housing, has introduced additional risk”.

He called for stability from Government policy to help ease some of the concerns.

“It is vital that Government policy, in particular around taxation and regulation, is focused on creating a positive and stable environment for business and investment,” Mr Thomas said.

Firms in the sector hope for a boost in the coming years from Labour’s target of building 1.5 million homes by 2029, which has so far included reforming planning rules to make it easier to build homes.

But the Government also needs to boost homebuyer confidence and remove “constraints” on them, according to Barratt.

“Private homebuyer confidence remains fragile given the continuing affordability challenges they face, particularly around deposit requirements, and general concerns on employment, future taxation policy and mortgage rates,” Mr Thomas added.

The Bank of England is widely expected to keep interest rates on hold at 4% on Thursday and many experts now believe they may stay at this level until 2026.