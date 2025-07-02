Business confidence remains weak after NI and wage cost hikes, says BCC

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Business confidence remains fragile after firms swallowed the jump in tax and labour costs in April, according to new research.

A survey by the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) found that most firms continue to see tax pressures as their main concern going forward.

The influential business group urged the Government to rule out further tax hikes for firms later this year as a result.

The quarterly economic survey showed that 56% of firms said they were particularly concerned about their tax burden, with this followed by worries over rising inflation.

Nevertheless, the proportion of businesses expecting to put up prices over the next three months eased to 44%, after spiking at 55% in the first quarter of the year.

The BCC said the research found that “confidence among businesses remains weak”, with less than half, 49%, of firms expecting to increase their turnover in the next 12 months.

This was marginally improved from the previous quarter but still the second lowest figure since the aftermath of the mini budget in late 2022.

A fifth (20%) of businesses expect turnover to worsen and 31% expect no change, the survey found.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The rising cost of doing business means confidence levels remain at their lowest levels since 2022.

“However, it’s encouraging to see a drop in the number of firms planning to raise prices.

“Last week, the Prime Minister acknowledged at the BCC’s global annual conference that business has been asked to shoulder a huge tax burden.

“We now need the Government to rule out any further business taxes in this year’s budget.”

Meanwhile, around a quarter of firms said they are also reducing their investment plans due to recent cost increases.

David Bharier, head of research at the BCC, said: “April’s rise in national insurance contributions has cemented tax as the dominant concern for firms.

“Businesses are entering a new employment landscape marked by structurally higher labour costs and administrative requirements, fuelling increased anxiety about redundancies.”