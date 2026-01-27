Fears for jobs as BrewDog announces closure of distilling brands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Job fears are mounting at drinks firm BrewDog, which is set to close all of its distilling brands, including Duo Rum, Abstrakt Vodka, and Lonewolf Gin, produced at its Ellon distillery in Aberdeenshire.

The company, which was founded in 2007, said the decision was made to focus on its beer brands, including the highly popular Punk IPA. Its Wonderland cocktail range will also remain in place.

The distilling arm will cease operations over the next few months, selling off remaining stock and honouring its supply commitments.

The future of the distillery building itself will be reviewed at a later date.

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the difficult decision to cease production of our distilling brands, with the exception of Wonderland cocktails,” a spokesperson for BrewDog said.

“This will allow us to sharpen our focus and concentrate our efforts on our beer and the continued growth of Wonderland.

“We’re incredibly proud of what the distillery team has built and want to thank everyone who has worked on, contributed to, and supported the distilling business over the years.”

open image in gallery BrewDog’s Punk IPA is hugely popular ( PA )

Gordon and Buchan Conservative MP Harriet Cross voiced concern at the move, but acknowledged the hardship facing the drinks industry.

She said: “The announcement of the closure of BrewDog’s distilling business is deeply concerning.

“The staff at BrewDog whose jobs are now at risk will understandably be very worried by this.

“This decision highlights the growing issues facing the drinks industry and hospitality sector, with challenging market conditions causing financial difficulties.

“Residents in and around Ellon rely on employment from BrewDog, and an important local business making cutbacks like this is very unsettling for the area.

“I will now be writing to BrewDog asking what implications this closure will have on jobs, and if this decision will affect any other parts of its business.”