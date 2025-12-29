How late night shopping gave British high street a major boost this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK retailers experienced a welcome surge in customer visits this Christmas, providing a much-needed boost at the close of what has been a challenging year.

Footfall across all UK destinations rose by 3.9 per cent on last year, a "resilient" performance that analysts MRI Software attributed partly to Christmas falling later in the week, allowing for more last-minute shopping.

Boxing Day proved the "standout" trading day, with footfall up 4.4 per cent year-on-year – the strongest increase witnessed in a decade.

Retail parks led the way with an 8.8 per cent uplift, while high streets saw a 3.6 per cent rise and shopping centre visits increased by 2.1 per cent.

Shoppers on Oxford Street, one of the UK’s major shopping districts ( PA )

Boxing Day uplift was driven by evening activity, with footfall between 5pm and 11pm up by an average of 9.6 per cent on last year in a likely boost to leisure and hospitality venues.

Momentum carried into Saturday, with footfall up 1.6 per cent year on year and high streets leading with a 2.4 per cent increase in visitors while shopping centres recorded a slight 0.6 per cent dip.

Jenni Matthews, retail analyst at MRI Software, said: “As family gatherings draw to a close and consumers look ahead to New Year’s Eve, footfall is expected to continue rising over the coming days.

“Shoppers are likely to remain focused on sales, festive events and attractions within towns and cities, and topping up on food and drink essentials, keeping the festive retail period firmly in motion.

“Taken together, these Christmas week trends provided a welcome boost for retailers following a challenging start to the year, highlighting both the importance of where Christmas falls in the calendar and the growing role of leisure-led footfall in maintaining seasonal performance; a trend which has remained strong throughout 2025.”

London’s West End saw footfall across December 26 and 27 increase by 1.5 per cent compared with the same dates last year.

New West End Company chief executive Dee Corsi said: “On Boxing Day, footfall in the West End was up 1.7 per cent, driven by particularly strong year-on-year growth on Oxford Street of 5 per cent.

“West End businesses will now be hoping that that footfall translates into sales, ending the year on a positive note, despite wider cost pressures and a challenging economic picture nationally.”