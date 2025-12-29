How late night shopping gave British high street a major boost this Christmas
Boxing Day was the ‘standout’ trading day boosted by evening shoppers
UK retailers experienced a welcome surge in customer visits this Christmas, providing a much-needed boost at the close of what has been a challenging year.
Footfall across all UK destinations rose by 3.9 per cent on last year, a "resilient" performance that analysts MRI Software attributed partly to Christmas falling later in the week, allowing for more last-minute shopping.
Boxing Day proved the "standout" trading day, with footfall up 4.4 per cent year-on-year – the strongest increase witnessed in a decade.
Retail parks led the way with an 8.8 per cent uplift, while high streets saw a 3.6 per cent rise and shopping centre visits increased by 2.1 per cent.
Boxing Day uplift was driven by evening activity, with footfall between 5pm and 11pm up by an average of 9.6 per cent on last year in a likely boost to leisure and hospitality venues.
Momentum carried into Saturday, with footfall up 1.6 per cent year on year and high streets leading with a 2.4 per cent increase in visitors while shopping centres recorded a slight 0.6 per cent dip.
Jenni Matthews, retail analyst at MRI Software, said: “As family gatherings draw to a close and consumers look ahead to New Year’s Eve, footfall is expected to continue rising over the coming days.
“Shoppers are likely to remain focused on sales, festive events and attractions within towns and cities, and topping up on food and drink essentials, keeping the festive retail period firmly in motion.
“Taken together, these Christmas week trends provided a welcome boost for retailers following a challenging start to the year, highlighting both the importance of where Christmas falls in the calendar and the growing role of leisure-led footfall in maintaining seasonal performance; a trend which has remained strong throughout 2025.”
London’s West End saw footfall across December 26 and 27 increase by 1.5 per cent compared with the same dates last year.
New West End Company chief executive Dee Corsi said: “On Boxing Day, footfall in the West End was up 1.7 per cent, driven by particularly strong year-on-year growth on Oxford Street of 5 per cent.
“West End businesses will now be hoping that that footfall translates into sales, ending the year on a positive note, despite wider cost pressures and a challenging economic picture nationally.”
