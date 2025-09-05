High street beauty chain to close 32 shops with hundreds of job losses
High street beauty chain Bodycare has said it will shut 32 shops and cut around 450 jobs after falling into administration.
Nick Holloway, joint administrator for Bodycare and managing director at Interpath, said: “These remain challenging times for high street retailers as rising costs and reduced consumer spending continue to weigh heavily on trading.
“Unfortunately for Bodycare, which was also contending with a significant funding gap and increasing creditor pressure, these challenges proved too difficult to overcome.
“Our intention is to trade the majority of the company’s stores in order to realise stock while we explore options for a possible sale of the business and its assets.
“In addition, and as a matter of priority, we will be providing all support to those employees impacted by redundancy, including supporting them in making claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.”
