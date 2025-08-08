GSK to be paid up to £370 million after patent row settles in US

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drug maker GSK has secured a payment of up to 500 million dollars (£372 million) after a patent row over Covid vaccines was settled in the US.

GSK told investors it will receive a 370 million dollar (£275 million) settlement from CureVac, which it had worked with on the development of mRNA vaccine technology.

The London-based business will then be entitled to receive an additional 130 million dollars (£97 million) depending on if a planned takeover of CureVac by BioNTech closes, which would settle a lawsuit outside of the US.

CureVac – a German pharmaceutical company – settled a long-running patent dispute with rival BioNTech and Pfizer in the US on Thursday.

Drug makers had launched several lawsuits over alleged patent infringement in relation to their Covid-19 vaccines.

CureVac said that, under the terms of the settlement, it would grant BioNTech and Pfizer a licence to make, use, and sell mRNA-based Covid and influenza jabs.

The firms also agreed that GSK would take 1% of the royalties from the vaccine sales in the US from the beginning of 2025.

The cash payment to GSK stems from its partnership with CureVac which was first struck in 2020.

GSK remains in dispute with Pfizer and BioNTech in the US and Europe over alleged infringement of its own patents.

Shares in GSK rose by as much as 1.7% on Friday morning.

Danni Hewson, head of financial analysis for AJ Bell, said: “Pharmaceutical giant GSK was also among the gainers on Friday morning as it secured a positive outcome from the settlement of a patent dispute involving CureVac with which it has a licence agreement.

“The dispute related to mRNA vaccines and gives GSK a modest, though still welcome, cash injection and the prospect of sales royalties.”